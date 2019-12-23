|
Mrs. Avis Elliott Hendrick, age 90, of Elkin, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Hendrick was born August 11, 1929, in Rutherford County to Horace and Dorcas Callahan Elliott. Mrs. Hendrick was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Elkin, where she was a member of the handbell choir and served on numerous committees. She was a graduate of Wake Forest College class of 1951 and an avid Wake Forest fan. She was a member of the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the Elkin Home and Garden club, and Cedarbrook Country Club. Mrs. Hendrick was an avid golfer, bridge player and crafter. She was also part of Royall's Soda Shoppe "Lunch Bunch". Most of all she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Cline "Mack" Hendrick and sisters, Jane Bridgers and Pat Shehan. Survivors include: children, Anne Hendrick Moore of Martinsville, VA, Frank E. Hendrick and wife Jeannette of Elkin, Jane Elizabeth Hendrick of Elkin, Oscar Rodriguez and wife Pilar of Key Biscayne, FL; grandchildren, Martin Moore, Greg Moore and wife Chelsi, Christy Carter and husband James, Denise Felts and husband Toby, Elizabeth Bryant and husband Garrett; Ana Rodriguez, Oscar Rodriguez, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jim Carter, Katie Carter, Will Felts, Lilly Felts, Paisley Moore, Saylor Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hollywood Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Reece, Jr. and Dr. Bill Johnson officiating. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Elkin. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening at Elkin Funeral Service. The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home; Mallard Ridge Assisted Living, and sitters, Jerry Duncan, Dot Tilley, and Laura Roten for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.