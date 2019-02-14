Home

Barbara Barker
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fall Creek Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Fall Creek Baptist Church
Barbara Barker Obituary

ELKIN — Barbara Randleman Barker, 62, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Mrs. Barker was born March 26, 1956, in Surry County to the late Bobby Lee and Betty Wiles Randleman. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian Dale Barker. Surviving are two sisters, Sandra (Rick) Elliott, Michelle (Andrew) Tait; grandson, Tyler Dale Barker (Allanah); great-granddaughter, Madilyn Barker; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Fall Creek Baptist Church. Her funeral will be conducted following the visitation at 11 a.m. at the church by the Rev. Don Hudson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Chatham Nursing Center for the loving care given to Mrs. Barker. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Barker family.

Published in The Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
