Baxter Lyon
1931 - 2020
Mr. Baxter Franklin Lyon, age 88, of Ronda, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Chatham Nursing. Mr. Lyon was born August 23, 1931, in Watauga County to Ted Walter and Verlie Smith Lyon. Mr. Lyon was a United States Army Veteran and member of Little Elkin Baptist Church. He retired as a mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Dimmette Lyon. Survivors include: son, Perry F. Lyon and wife Donna of Ronda; daughter, Penny Lee Lyon of Rock Hill, SC; sister, Linda Davis and husband Bill of Ronda; grandson, Brandon Lyon and wife Kayla; and great-granddaughter, Navy Lyon. Mr. Lyon will lie-in-state, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 12 – 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. A private graveside service will be conducted at Little Elkin Baptist Church with Rev. Seth Siceloff officiating. The family requests memorials be made to Little Elkin Baptist Church, 1161 Little Elkin Church Rd, Ronda, NC 28670.The family would like to thank Mr. Lyon's caregivers, Amanda Bauguess and Samantha Amos, P.A. for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Lying in State
12:00 - 02:00 PM
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
July 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy for you and your family Penny. You will be in my prayers.
Jane Lynch
Friend
July 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss Penny. Please know that we have you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May God give you and the family peace and strength. Love from Vic and TC.
Vicky Patterson
Friend
July 14, 2020
Perry-So sorry to hear about the loss of your father. Heartfelt prayers for you and your family.
Susan Culbertson
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lyon family at this most difficult time. May the many happy memories you made together with Baxter soon replace the terrible pain you now feel...
James & Veda Norman
Coworker
July 13, 2020
Amanda bauguess
July 13, 2020
Amanda bauguess
July 13, 2020
Amanda bauguess
July 13, 2020
Amanda bauguess
July 13, 2020
What i would give to walk through your front door and see your smile again, or to hear the story of your wife cooking and had the tv up so loud u were stuck on the roof bc ur ladder fell and she couldn't hear u, u will forever have a special place in my heart!!! Love you Baxter!
Amanda bauguess
July 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a very nice man. A good neighbor.
Jennie Melton
Friend
July 13, 2020
My daughter Meiah &amp; Baxter having their morning conversation while I would make them breakfast d
This picture holds so many memories for me. Taking care of you 5 days a week u became so special to me, I still don't want to believe you are gone but I know u are where u wanted to be, with your wife ❤ fly high sweet man, you will never be forgotten. what i would give to hear one of those stories u told me 10x a day, they never got old. even after u were moved to the nursing home me & Meiah couldnt wait to see your smile through your window
Amanda bauguess
