Mr. Baxter Franklin Lyon, age 88, of Ronda, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Chatham Nursing. Mr. Lyon was born August 23, 1931, in Watauga County to Ted Walter and Verlie Smith Lyon. Mr. Lyon was a United States Army Veteran and member of Little Elkin Baptist Church. He retired as a mail carrier from the United States Postal Service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Dimmette Lyon. Survivors include: son, Perry F. Lyon and wife Donna of Ronda; daughter, Penny Lee Lyon of Rock Hill, SC; sister, Linda Davis and husband Bill of Ronda; grandson, Brandon Lyon and wife Kayla; and great-granddaughter, Navy Lyon. Mr. Lyon will lie-in-state, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 12 – 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. A private graveside service will be conducted at Little Elkin Baptist Church with Rev. Seth Siceloff officiating. The family requests memorials be made to Little Elkin Baptist Church, 1161 Little Elkin Church Rd, Ronda, NC 28670.The family would like to thank Mr. Lyon's caregivers, Amanda Bauguess and Samantha Amos, P.A. for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.