ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
Betsy Brendle
Mrs. Betsy Lewis Brendle, age 62, of State Road, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. She was born May 14, 1957, in Salem, VA, to James W. and Lois Lloyd Sheppherd Lewis. Betsy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elkin and retired from Chatham Nursing Center as Director of Social Services. Betsy received an undergraduate degree from Radford College and a graduate degree from Radford University in developmental psychology. She enjoyed gardening, plants and animals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles. Survivors include: her husband, Steven F. Brendle of the home; sons, James Steven Brendle and wife Rachel of Wilmington, Jason Nicholas Brendle of Wilmington; brother, David Lewis and wife Darlene of Salem, VA; grandson, Lucas Steven Brendle; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Elkin with Dr. Bill Johnson and Rev. Cindy Furr officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the chapel. The family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450 Washington, DC 20037; or Susan G. Komen of Northwest North Carolina, 1106 Burke Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. The family would like to thank the staff of Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home; Dr. Albright; and the staff of the Comprehensive Cancer Center for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
