Mrs. Bettie Jean Pardue Hinson, age 91, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Hinson was born January 13, 1928, in Surry County to William F. and Mamie Sue Burchette Pardue. Mrs. Hinson was a member of First Baptist Church of Elkin and attended Mitchell Community College and Appalachian State University. She loved to craft, especially painting and needle craft. Mrs. Pardue was a member of several clubs and organizations with church and school and was a volunteer with the American Red Cross. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Martha Jean Hinson, Amy Catherine Hinson Harrell; sister, Violet Mackie; brothers, Bill Pardue, Earl Pardue and James Pardue. Survivors include: her husband of 67 years, Gilmer W. Hinson of the home; special nieces and nephew, Dawn Jernigan, Gail Hinson, Michael Hinson; grandchildren, Amy Elizabeth Adkins, Andrew James Adkins; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Mrs. Dawn Jernigan and Rev. Mark Reece, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. The family request memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave, Elkin, NC 28621 or Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital Foundation, PO Box 560, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank caregivers, Brandy Bowers, Jessica Harris, Betty Norman; the staff of Yadkin Valley Home Health; and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019