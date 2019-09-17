|
|
Mrs. Betty Cockerham Adams, age 88 of Elkin, passed away, Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation. Betty was born in Surry County on July 2, 1931, to the late Emory Cockerham and Betty Caroline Hamby Cockerham. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Cockerham and Blan Cockerham. She was a dental assistant for many years and a member of First Baptist Church of Elkin. She is survived by her husband Herbert H. Adams; daughters, Libby Beshears and husband Ralph, Terry Schmidt and husband Karl all of Elkin; grandchildren, Lane Beshears and wife Teresa, Joy Dixon and husband David, Adams Beshears and wife Cindy, Lori Pendry and husband Andy, and Austin Beshears; great-grandchildren, Sarah Beshears, Matthew Beshears, Coleman Mathis, Addi Pendry, Drew Pendry and Eliza Pendry; also several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 2 p.m., September 18, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Elkin, by Rev. Mark Reece and Dr. Bill Johnson. Burial will follow at Elkin Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to donor's choice. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Adams family.
Published in The Tribune from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019