Betty Call
Mrs. Betty Carol Barker Call, age 80, widow of Robert Edwin Call, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Mountlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Joel Blevins officiating. Mrs. Call was born July 31, 1940, in Surry County to James Garfield and Ila Myra Poplin Barker. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro where she taught the Senior Sunday School class and was a choir member; she volunteered with Wilkes Ministry of H.O.P.E. Food Pantry and Toy Store; and loved watching old westerns and traveling, especially out west. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by one daughter, Karen Call Luffman of North Wilkesboro; three sons, Edwin Canyon Call and wife, Debra, Ransom Farley Call and wife, Amanda, and Stuart Dwayne Call and wife, Angela, all of North Wilkesboro; six grandchildren, Jeannette Hill, Robert Luffman, Richard Etheridge Graham, Stuart Dwayne Call II, Saleena Call, and Brooke De Santiago; four great-grandchildren, Patrick Hill, Alura Hill, Matthew Hill and Sebastian De Santiago; and one great-great-grandchild, Jeremiah Hill. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy NC 27030 or to Wilkes Ministry of H.O.P.E., 514 Elkin Hwy., North Wilkesboro NC 28659. Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com.



Published in The Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Rd
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
(336) 838-3178
