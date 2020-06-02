Betty Holcomb
1943 - 2020
Betty Grace Holcomb, age 77, of State Road, passed away May 31, 2020, at Homestead Hills of Winston-Salem. Betty was born in Wilkes County on March 17, 1943, to the late Oscar James Holcomb and Bertha Norman Holcomb. She worked at the Candle Factory and Walmart as a Door Greeter for several years. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister Annie Dowell. She is survived by her nephew, Eddie Dowell of Winston-Salem, a brother-in-law, Jack Dowell, also of Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, 2 p.m. June 3, 2020, at Crestwood Memorial Gardens by Rev. Jerry Sizemore. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Holcomb.

Published in The Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
