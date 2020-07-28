1/
Betty McNeil
Mrs. Betty Lou Steelman McNeil passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Piedmont Crossing Retirement Center in Thomasville, NC. She was born May 16, 1929, the youngest child of Houston Jones Steelman and Minnie Lee Steelman of Boonville, NC. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, James R. McNeil, of Mount Airy, NC. Both were lifelong members of First Baptist Church in Mount Airy where she was the Church's kindergarten director for 12 years. Betty was also preceded in death by six brothers, Robert Steelman, Clyde Steelman, Arlie Steelman, Kenneth Steelman, Frank Steelman, Leo Steelman and four sisters, Lois Reinhardt, Lola Reinhardt, Lucy Shumate, and Ruby Adams. Surviving are her son, Charles Leslie (Chuck) Wilfong and wife Susan of Thomasville, NC; two grandchildren, Chad McNeil Wilfong and wife Erica of Charlotte, NC, and Lesley Wilfong Motsinger and husband Justin of Thomasville, NC; three great-grandchildren, Lillian McNeil Wilfong, Henry Owen Wilfong, and William Gray Motsinger. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Betty's family was a great source of happiness for her and she enjoyed spending time surrounded by those she loved. A diehard Atlanta Braves fan; she enjoyed all sports and excelled in golf and basketball. She was and will always be a God-given blessing to her family and all who knew her. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers , memorial contributions can be made in memory of Betty S. McNeil, to First Baptist Church, 714 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online Condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in The Tribune from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
