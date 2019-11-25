|
|
Betty Ann Sloop Williams, age 76 of Elkin, passed away at High Point Medical Center. Betty was born in Surry County on February 4, 1943, to the late Richard Wright Sloop and Anna Angelina Brian Sloop. Betty was a member of Elkin First United Methodist Church and retired from Sprint Phone Company after 30 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Gene Williams, sister Pat Nichols, and two brothers Dickie Sloop and Buddy Sloop. She is survived by her children, Brian Williams of Elkin, Alicia Williams Darnell and husband John of Clemmons, Angie Williams, Kernersville; grandchildren, Chasidy Williams, Benjamin Darnell and Jeremy Darnell; also several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Elkin First United Methodist Church by Rev. Mike Shuford. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Elkin First United Methodist Church, 340 Hawthorne Road, Elkin, NC 28621, or Donor's Choice. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Williams family.
Published in The Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019