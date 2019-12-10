|
|
Mr. Bill Oakley Amburn, age 96, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Mr. Amburn was born March 23, 1923, in Yadkin County to Luther Franklin and Martha Oakley Amburn. Mr. Amburn was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elkin, Kiwanis Club, and Methodist Men. He was a retired supervisor from Chatham Manufacturing with 43 years of service. After his retirement Mr. Amburn spent time volunteering with Meals on Wheels and Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Iris Hayes Amburn; siblings, Jim Amburn, Sr., Mildred Huskins, John Amburn, Elizabeth Edwards, "Boots" Jesse Amburn, Jenny "Pete" Martin, Pat Redway, and Sara Lou Brown. Survivors include: sons, Franklin Amburn and wife Suzy of Mt. Pleasant, SC., Bill Amburn, Jr. and wife Alisa of Conover; daughter, Betsy Howerton and husband Rob of Clemmons; brother, LF "Bud" Amburn, Jr.; sister, Nancy Brooks of Elkin; grandchildren, Whitley Amburn, Brett Amburn, Ambur Howerton, Oakley Howerton, Megan Hollifield, and Crysta Hollifield. A funeral service was conducted Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Elkin with Rev. Mike Shuford and Rev. Fred Jordan officiating. Burial followed in Boonville Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Elkin, 340 Hawthorne Road, Elkin, NC 28621 or Feed the Elderly Program Inc., PO Box 125, Elkin, NC, 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, 2019