JONESVILLE — Mr. Billy "Bill" Joe Smith, age 80, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mr. Smith was born April 27, 1939, in Wilkes County to George Smith Sr. and Roseanne Hayes Smith. Mr. Smith was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he served on the building and grounds committee and was the 2009 Chairman. He was the owner of Tri-County Motors for more than 50 years and a member of the National Automobile Dealers Association. Mr. Smith was a member of the Elkin Lions Club since 1985 serving as president from 1997–1998 and on the board of directors since 2002. In addition to many other positions held within the North Carolina Chapter of the Lions Club Organization, Mr. Smith served as District 31-D Governor from 2001-2002. During his tenure with the Lions Club he received numerous awards, including, Lion of the Year 1997-1998; Melvin Jones Fellow 1998-1999; Jack Stickley Fellow 1999-2000; Lions International Certificate of Appreciation 1999-2000, presented by the International President, Jim Ervin and 2000-2001 presented by the International President, Jean Behar; North Carolina Lions Foundation William Woolard Partner-in-Service Program 2002; John L. Stickley Award 2001-2002 by North Carolina Lions Foundation Founders Membership Growth Award 2001-2002 by International President, J. Frank Moore, III; and Lions International Leadership Medal 2004-2005 by International President, Clem Kusiak. In addition to his involvement with the Lions Club he was heavily involved in his community. Mr. Smith served as Elkin Town Commissioner from 1981-1991, where he helped to establish the Elkin Recreation Center, and Mayor Pro Tem from 1989-1991. He served on the board of directors for several organizations in the community, including, Foothills Theater, Northwest Environmental Preservation Committee Elkin Rescue Squad and Greater Elkin-Jonesville-Arlington Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Smith has been awarded many awards throughout his community involvement including, Elkin Town Commissioner Appreciation Award; 1994 Greater Elkin-Jonesville-Arlington Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award, 1997 International Society of Legendary Service Award; and one of the largest vehicle wholesale dealers in North Carolina from 1988-1990. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harvey Smith, Franklin Smith, Eugene Smith, George Smith Jr., and sister, Blanche McCann. Survivors include his wife, Johnsie B. Smith of the home; son, Michael Smith and wife Tonya of Ronda; daughters, Tenna Hourigan and husband Greg of Maryland and Anna Bertarioni of Wilmington; stepson, Michael Wright and wife Amanda of Statesville; brother, David Smith and wife Wilma of Elkin; sister, Magdalene "Maggie" Adams and husband Jim of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Noah Smith and Jeremy Bertarioni; and 2 step-grandchildren, Aiden Wright and Abbey Wright. A funeral service was conducted Monday, May 20, at 4 p.m. at Shoaly Branch Baptist Church with Dr. Danny Dodds and Mr. Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 3 – 4 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to Shoaly Branch Baptist Church, 1331 Shoaley Branch Rd, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.