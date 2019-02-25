Home

Billy Gentry Obituary

JONESVILLE — Billy Joe Gentry, 80, with lightning speed, Jonesville Blue Jay Quarterback, went to the Heavenly end zone on Feb. 24, 2019. He was born Dec. 14, 1938, in Yadkin County to the late Tyra Arvil Gentry and Alva Jane Shaffner Gentry. Bill loved sports, the outdoors, and he had great faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. He loved his family with unconditional love and devotion. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Loretta Binkley, Clara Tuttle, and Mary Lou Edwards. Surviving are his wife, Mary Charles Jones Gentry; daughter, Gwen (Dee) Clark; grandchildren, Jared (Emily) Clark, Carson Rose Clark; sister, Laura (Bill) Beamer; brothers, Evon (Dell) Gentry, James Gentry, George (Gerry) Gentry; brother-in-law, David Binkley; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by Dr. Zachary Sizemore, Dr. Jerry Sizemore, and Jared Clark. Burial will follow at Island Ford Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made in memory of Billy to Mary Charles, 4137 Vestal Road, Jonesville, NC 28642; or to the donor's choice. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Gentry family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
