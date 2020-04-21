Home

Billy Ray Haynes, age 60 of State Road, passed away, April 16, 2020, at Hugh Chatham Hospital. Billy was born in Surry County on August 11, 1959, to the late Kathleen Luffman Haynes and Kape Haynes. He joined Friendship Baptist Church, February 20, 1983, and retired from PVH Distribution Center. He is survived by his wife Donna Clark Haynes of State Road, daughters: Ellen Celeste Haynes of Dobson, Skylar Noel Mullis Haynes of State Road, brother Bobby Joe Haynes and wife Ruby of Elkin, sisters: Jo Ann Cooke and husband Joseph of State Road, Faye Luther and husband Jimmy of State Road, grandchildren, Raven Jordan, G.G. Couch, Allister Couch, nieces Angela Whitt, Heather Evans, Kayla Wagoner, nephews, Ray Cooke and Kerry Cooke. A private graveside service will be held at Shoaly Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Bobby Norman on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The family will have a public memorial service at a later time. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family of Billy Haynes.

Published in The Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
