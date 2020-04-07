Home

More Obituaries for Billy Holcomb
Billy Holcomb

Billy Holcomb Obituary

Billy Edgar Holcomb Jr., passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020. He was born in Jonesville, NC, son of the late Billy and Marvene Nance Holcomb. He was a long haul truck driver for Winn Dixie for many years. He was a US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife of over 33 years Deborah Holcomb and a brother Nicky Paul Holcomb of Jonesville, NC. Due to the current restrictions, a service will be held at a later date in Jonesville. Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Holcomb family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com

Published in The Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
