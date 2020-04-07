|
Billy Edgar Holcomb Jr., passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020. He was born in Jonesville, NC, son of the late Billy and Marvene Nance Holcomb. He was a long haul truck driver for Winn Dixie for many years. He was a US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife of over 33 years Deborah Holcomb and a brother Nicky Paul Holcomb of Jonesville, NC. Due to the current restrictions, a service will be held at a later date in Jonesville. Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Holcomb family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in The Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020