STATE ROAD — Mr. Billy Joe Kimmer, age 62 of State Road, passed away May 22, 2019. Billy was born in Surry County on Jan. 31 1957, to the late Fay Prevette Kimmer and Bobby Jo Kimmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Christine Kimmer Blackburn, nieces; Destiney Blackburn, Bobbi Blackburn, Mikki Fay "Little Mikki" Blackburn, brother-in-law: Micky Blackburn. He is survived by his daughter Brandie Swisher of Hamptonville, brothers Allan Kimmer, David Kimmer and wife Tammi of Jonesville, two grandchildren; Kristen Burgess and Jackson Couch, Aunt, Barbara Prevette of Jonesville, Grady "Bud" Prevette of Jonesville. Several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends, Thursday, May 30, at Johnson Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will start at 7 p.m. in the Chapel, by Rev. Bobby Prevette. In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to .