Billy White

Billy F. White, 87, of Wilton Manors, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020. Billy was born April 20, 1933, in State Road N.C. He served his country from 1950-1954 in the US Navy. Billy was a member of Sheet Metal Local 32, Miami for over 60 years and a long-standing member of American Motorcycle Corporation, Model A Restorers Club and Sunny T's of South Florida. Billy was preceded in death by his parents James and Ella White. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline K.; son, James Roland (Sara) White; daughters, Deborah Jean (Robert) Gula, Tracilyn (Alex) Urruela; grandchildren, Ryan (Kelisha) and James Randy White, Kristin (Trey) Tyler, Becky (Tiebout) McCrea, Valeria Lopez, Kaitlyn Urruela and Benjamin White; great-grandchildren, Scarlett White and Tucker McCrea. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home Friday, Sept. 11 from 1 - 2 p.m. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Graveside services immediately following at Shoaly Branch Baptist Church, Elkin, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shoaly Branch Baptist Church or to your favorite charity. South Florida arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors. 954-566-5564. Online condolences can be shared @ www.edkalis.com. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the White Family.