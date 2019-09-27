Home

Mr. Bobby Gene "Bob" Caison, age 76, of Thurmond, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home. He was born October 27, 1942, in Brunswick County, NC, to Jesse Rhodes and Ruth Varnum Caison. Bob was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Bob began his teaching career at New Hanover Elementary School, then he was with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system before retiring from Elkin City Schools. Bob was a member of the Sierra Club and the Church of the Great Outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Caison and Clifford Caison. Survivors include: his wife, Karen Caison of the home; son, Chad Caison and wife Vicki of Owings, MD; sister, June James of Wilmington; sister-in-law, Emmalea Caison of Supply, NC; grandson, Trevor Caison; nephews, Michael Caison, Kevin Casion; and grandnephew, Michael Caison, Jr. A celebration of Bob's life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 1 – 4 p.m. at his home, 2051 Union Hill Road, Thurmond, NC 28683. The family requests no flowers and asks that memorials be made to Elkin Valley Trails Association, PO Box 91, Elkin, NC 28621 or online at https://elkinvalleytrails.org/be-a-friend/. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
