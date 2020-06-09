Mr. Bobby Gene Castevens, age 74, of Roaring River, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. Mr. Castevens was born March 26, 1946, in Surry County to James Martin and Cora Elizabeth Wood. Mr. Castevens was a member of White Plains Baptist Church in Mount Airy. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Castevens, Mallory Castevens, Larry Castevens, Hazur Paul Castevens; and nephew, Jason Castevens. Survivors include: his wife of over 50 years, Mae A. Castevens of the home; sons, Bobby Dale Castevens and wife Vickie of Linwood, Christopher Allen Castevens and wife Tammy of Boonville, Jeffery Anthoney Castevens of the home; daughter, Kathy Byrd and husband Alvin of Roaring River; brother, Billy Castevens of Yadkinville; sister, Dorothy Ann Willard and husband David of Boonville; special nephew, Michael Paul Castevens and wife Tammy of Hamptonville; nine grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. at White Plains Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Hawks, Rev. Tom Delph, and Rev. David Tucker officiating. Mr. Castevens will lie-in-state Tuesday from 12 – 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. The family requests memorials be made to Disabled Veterans National Foundation, https://donate.dvnf.org/Default.aspx?tsid=11656 or White Plains Baptist Church Mt. Airy, https://whiteplainsbc.com/give. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Dr. Jain and staff at the Kernersville VA Medical Center. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.