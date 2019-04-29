STATE ROAD — Bobby Caudle, 85, of State Road, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Bobby was born in Wilkes County on March 17, 1934, the late Trya Caudle and Sarah Luffman Caudle. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Ruth Luffman Caudle. He is survived by two sons, Jimmy Lee Caudle and wife Tamara, Harold Dean Caudle and wife Jennifer, all of State Road; grandchildren, Amanda Leigh Caudle Colbert and husband Eric, Jason Troy Caudle and wife Jessica, Hollyann Caudle; seven great-grandchildren; also several special nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church by Pastor Mitch Smith and the Rev. Bobby Norman. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Caudle family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Caudle family.