Bobby Cockerham

Bobby L. Cockerham, 88, of Denver, NC, died on June 28, 2020, due to complications from cancer. Bob was born on December 27, 1931, in Elkin, NC, and grew up on a farm in State Road, NC. He was the son of Alice Wallace Cockerham and Winiford Folger Cockerham. Bob graduated from NC State University with a BS in Agricultural Education. He spent two years on active duty in the US Army and seventeen years in the Reserves earning the rank of Major during his service. Bob and his wife, Ruth, have been residents of "Beautiful Lake Norman" since 1979. Bob founded Charlotte Tractor Company in 1966 and as it grew, they opened branches in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Lake Norman. Bob was a self-made man, he loved going to work every day and took great pride in the business that still thrives today. Bob and Ruth have been members of First Baptist Church of Charlotte since 1957 where he served in many capacities including Chairman of the Deacons and Finance Committee. He was a proud member of the NC State Wolfpack Club and could often be seen with a Wolfpack tie, pin, or even jacket. He was a member of the 4-H Honor Club, Kappa Phi Kappa, Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, Blue Key Member, Golden Chain Link as well as a past member of the Alumni Board of Directors. Bob was a former President of his Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of the Oasis Temple of Charlotte and a member of Scottish Rite Bodies. Bob was also a former President of the Executive Association of Greater Charlotte. Bob's interests were many, but none greater than his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was famous for "Bob's Ski School" on "Beautiful Lake Norman." In recent years, Bob enjoyed spending time at his cabin on his grandfather's farm which the family named "The Cockerham Olde Place." Bob will be greatly missed; he never met a stranger. Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth Gay Cockerham; three children, Bobby L. Cockerham Jr. and his wife, Carol, Timothy Neal Cockerham and his wife, Debbie, and Dr. Teresa Gay "Terri" Cockerham and her husband, Lou Clendaniel; grandchildren, Dr. Bobby L. "Tripp" Cockerham III and his wife, Traci, Elizabeth Grace "Betsy" Cockerham, Brett O'Neal Cockerham, Shelby Nicole Cockerham Crate and her husband, Dan; great-grandchildren, Bobby L "Court" Cockerham IV and Cameron James Cockerham. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a beloved grandson Tyler Braden Cockerham, Bob's brother Wallace Irvin Cockerham and Bob's twin sister Mary Virginia Cockerham. Graveside services were private for the family. Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 301 S. Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 or Levine Children's Hospital - The Torrence E. Hemby Pediatric Hematology Oncology Center c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203, (704) 355-4048. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.