Mr. Bobby Joe Dezern, 80, passed away at Trellis Supportive Care on March 18, 2020. Bobby was born on October 23, 1939, to Eddie Dezern and Martha Sue Daisy Fowler Dezern in Jonesville, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Louise Phelps Dezern. Surviving are his son, Chris Dezern; daughter, Laura Dezern Cooper and husband, Michael; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Windell Dezern; sister, Opal Brown; and a large, extended family. A private, family service will be held. Interment will be at Pfafftown Christian Church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

