|
|
Mrs. Bonnie Holder Burchette, age 89, of Thurmond, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Pruitt Health. She was born May 23, 1930, in Surry County to William Verlin and Bessie Tucker Holder. Mrs. Burchette was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Phosie Cockerham, Betty Guyer; brothers, Fred Holder, Roger Holder, Quenton Holder, Raymond Holder; and grandson, Matthew Johnson. Survivors include: her loving husband of 70 years, Howard Burchette of the home; son, David Burchette and wife Mary of State Road; daughter, Becky Johnson and husband Bill of North Wilkesboro; brother, Reeves Holder of Elkin; sisters, Emily Southard of Elkin; Wilda Gentry of Blowing Rock; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, September 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church with Rev. Robbie Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019