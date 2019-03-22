|
HAMPTONVILLE — Bonnie Messick Chappell, 93, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born April 4, 1925, in Wilkes County to the late Jerry Glenn Messick and Rachel Day Messick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ivin Cecil Chappell; sisters, Cornelia Pardue, Celeste Wiles, Maydonna Pardue. Surviving are several nieces, nephews, and friends. Her graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Swaims Baptist Cemetery by the Rev. Mike Snelgrove. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Chappell family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019