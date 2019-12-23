|
ROARING RIVER — Mrs. Bonnie Jean Dickens Dowell, 89, of Austin-Little Mtn. Road, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born June 19, 1930, in Yadkin County to the late Joseph and Lillie Absher Dickens. Mrs. Dowell loved working in her garden and was a faithful member of Oak Level Baptist Church. She was a proud matriarch of five generations and loved being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker for her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse William Dowell, Jr.; by two grandsons, Adams Moore and Jessie Noah; and by her 10 brothers and sisters. Surviving are her daughters, Debbie Adkins, Kathy Dowell, both of Roaring River, Carol Adams and husband, Mike of North Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Luanne Thomas, Valorie Williams, Eric Jessup, Amy Moore, Jennifer Noah; 10 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Oak Level Baptist Church on Austin-Little Mtn. Road. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. Sunday in the church by Rev. Keith Wood. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 West Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the Dowell Family.
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019