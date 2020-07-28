Bonnie Pardue Francis of Rural Hall, NC, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was born March 28, 1936, in Yadkin County to Rev. Richard and Callie Garris Pardue. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Francis. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Rodney and Robin Francis of Morganton, NC. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Dana Pardue of State Road, NC, and sister-in-law Norma S. Pardue of Conover, NC. Bonnie was an avid fan of the Carolina Tarheels. She also loved her canine friend Molly. There will be no formal visitation or service at this time.