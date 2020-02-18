|
Bonnie Mae Stineback, age 82 of Jonesville, passed away February 15, 2020, at her residence. Bonnie was born in Wilkes County on March 24, 1937, to the late Quincy Sebastian and Maggie Cothren Sebastian. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Dwayne Pardue. She is survived by four sons: Dennis Pardue (Kim) of West Jefferson, Jon Sullivan of Boone, Jay Sullivan of Jonesville, Schel Sullivan (Missy) of Tobaccoville, two sisters, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Stineback family. All services are private.
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020