Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Stineback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Stineback

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Stineback Obituary

Bonnie Mae Stineback, age 82 of Jonesville, passed away February 15, 2020, at her residence. Bonnie was born in Wilkes County on March 24, 1937, to the late Quincy Sebastian and Maggie Cothren Sebastian. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Dwayne Pardue. She is survived by four sons: Dennis Pardue (Kim) of West Jefferson, Jon Sullivan of Boone, Jay Sullivan of Jonesville, Schel Sullivan (Missy) of Tobaccoville, two sisters, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Stineback family. All services are private.

Published in The Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -