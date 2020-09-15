Bradford Freeman

Bradford Lee Freeman, age 51 of Elkin, passed away, September 10, 2020, at UNC Medical Center, in Chapel Hill. Bradford was born in Surry County on January 21, 1969, to the late Clarence Freeman Sr. and Verlie Marie Luffman Freeman. Brad worked for Burgerking/Corp for 34 years, since he was 17 years old. He was also a Carolina Tarheel fan and Miami Dolphins fan. Also preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Freeman Jr., He is survived by a daughter Alyssa Freeman of the home, brother James Freeman and wife Barbara, Jonesville, sister Cynthia Allred (Jimmy Layell) of Jonesville, several loving nieces and nephews, also his significant other, Candy Justus of North Wilkesboro. A Private Graveside will be held, Tuesday. September 15, 2020, at East Elkin Full Gospel Church by Rev. Jerry Childress. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Freeman family.