Brenda Marion Brown, 73, of Hickory, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence. Born February 2, 1947, she was the daughter of L.D Norris Marion and Hattie Jane Marion of Elkin. Three daughters, Teresa Caudle Laws (Randy) of Hickory, Barbara Caudle Nieto (Carlos) of Apex, Sarah Caudle Alexander (Michael) and their children, Travis Alexander and John Alexander of Indian Trail; two sisters, Phyllis Newman (Don) and Pat York (Rickey); her brother, Keith Marion (Madeline) of Lake Wiley; nieces, Danyel Galliher (Jamie) and Lora Bishop, great-nieces, Reese Galliher, Blake Galliher and great-nephews, Brent Marion and Scott Marion survive her. Her parents preceded her in death. A celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring. 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.