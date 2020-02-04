|
Bridget Lea Blackwelder was released from pain and gained her wings at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Huntersville, NC, on January 26, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancerous brain tumors. Bridget was born on February 4, 1973, in Man, WV, to Anita Hatfield and Litz Adams. She made an impact on everyone she loved, including strangers she met, and always found the best in all people. While fighting her battle at Duke Cancer Center, she made many friends. Bridget will be remembered for her gentle spirit and kind heart which she expressed through her artwork. She also rescued many animals and called her and her mother's campers, "The Rolling Dog Kennels." She graduated from UNCC with a Degree in Art and her proudest accomplishment was her permanent sculpture displayed in UNCC Garden. Bridget is survived by her mother, Anita Hatfield, and preceded in death by her father, Litz Adams and her grandparents, Harry and Marie Ellis. She is also survived by her best friend, Chris Blackwelder, many cousins, close friends and her dogs, Cassidy, Charlie, and Smoky. Bridget always said that she was born in the wrong era. She loved the hippie era, tie-dyed shirts, Grateful Dead music, concerts, milkshakes, hamburgers, salmon, Hatfield McCoy Moonshine and her favorite flowers, daisies. Bridget's father, Litz Adams, owner of Johnson Funeral Home in Elkin, NC, left a trust to provide for all her needs to be met. However, his wishes were not honored and the stress of having to fight for her inheritance took a heavy toll on her health. Her father loved her and wanted her to always be taken care of even after his death. Bridget fought her journey with pride, faith and determination. Her mother never left her side during her last hospitalization and Bridget squeezed her hand in love just before she departed this earth. Bridget was laid to rest in a private, secluded natural setting that she had personally requested. A private Celebration of Bridget's Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020