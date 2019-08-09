Home

Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
Bryan Lineberry

Bryan Lineberry Obituary

Mr. Bryan Neal Lineberry, age 38, of Clemmons, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his home. He was born January 11, 1981, in Surry County to Diana Mook Mathis and Richard Neal Lineberry. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Clarence Mook, and his grandmother, Dora Ring. He is survived by his loving wife, Christina Zaman Lineberry of Clemmons, and his three children, Braden Lineberry, Sophia Lineberry, and Olivia Zaman-Lineberry. He is also survived by his mother, Diana Mook Mathis (Davis) of Elkin, his father, Richard Neal Lineberry (Mary Lee) of Elkin, and his grandmother, Angeline Mook of Jonesville. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. by Rev. Jerry Childress. Burial will follow the service at Victory Chapel Baptist Church in Jonesville. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Lineberry family.

Published in The Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
