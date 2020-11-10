Rosa Michele Bryant, age 53 of Jonesville, was called to her eternal home Oct. 30, 2020, following a brief illness. Rosa Michele, better known as Millie by her family, was born in Forsyth County on Feb. 22, 1967 to Priscilla Hague Smith and the late Garnie Roger Bryant. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Garnie Dan and Rosa Lee Bryant and maternal grandfather, Ralph Hague. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Hague Smith; maternal grandmother, R.V. Hague; uncles, Gerry Hague, Jerry Hague, Jeremiah Bryant; aunts, Harriett Bryant and husband Rev. Calvin, Gracie Hagler and husband Michael, Sharon Gwyn, Ann Brown, Patricia Shepherd and husband Charlie, Jackie Norfleet, Teresa Craig and husband Keith; and several distant relatives; special niece Mykaela Hague; special friends Peggy Billips, Latoya Corpening, Dollie Parsons, Alfred King, and her Pineview Group Home family of Angels. Funeral services will be held, Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home by her uncle Rev. Calving Bryant. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Gardens. Millie will lie-in-sate from 1 – 2 p.m., prior to funeral. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bryant family.