EAST BEND — Mr. Calvin Ellis Doub of East Bend passed away peacefully Monday July 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Mr. Doub was born October 20, 1931, in Forsyth County to the late Orren E. Doub, Sr. and Mayola Lineback Doub Griffin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his step-father, Burton B. Griffin; grandsons, Russell Grant Doub (Infant) and Darien Doub; and his brother, Orren E. Doub, Jr. Mr. Doub was a graduate of Old Town High School Class of 1951 and retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. After moving to East Bend from Lewisville, He was an active volunteer for the Yadkin County Senior Center and Yadkin County Senior Chorus. In 1995, Mr. Doub was one of six volunteers from Yadkin County to be awarded the Governor's Outstanding Volunteer Service Certificate presented by Governor and Mrs. James B. Hunt, Jr. Mr. Doub is survived by his wife, Camilla Doub; two sons, Michael (Paula) Doub, East Bend; Phillip (Linda) Doub, Simpsonville, SC; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel Doub Williams of Winston-Salem; a half-sister, Lorraine Griffin (Rodie) Marovick of Winston-Salem; and a brother, M.G. Doub of Conover, NC. A private graveside service will be held at Forbush Friends Meeting Cemetery, 4460 Forbush Road, East Bend by Rev. Mitchell See and Rev. Ray Lambe. Mr. Doub will be available for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family requests that memorials may be made to either Fobush Friends Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Wooten, 2821 Mill Hill Road, East Bend, NC 27018, Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, Suite 200, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27020; or to Samaritans Purse PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. The Doub Family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, and a special thanks to Jane Lowry and Melissa King. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com