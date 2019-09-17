Home

Mrs. Carol Joyce Davis Abernathy, age 83 of Thurmond, passed away at her residences, on Monday, September 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Abernathy was born in Modesto, California, to the late, O.H. Davis and Ellen Elizabeth Thomas Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters; Flodie Copp and JoAnn Kohen. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. John J. Abernathy; children, Nonnie L. Abernathy, Tamera and Darryl Wilson, Zishia and Daniel Saldano, John Abernathy and Jamie, Serena Childress and husband Junior Martin; thirty-six grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild in a Pear tree; also many more family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, 2 p.m. September 20, 2019, at Faith Assembly of God Church in State Road by Dr. Curtis Wood. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 1 p.m. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Abernathy family.

Published in The Tribune from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
