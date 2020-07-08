MOCKSVILLE — Catherine Revels Gentry, 75, passed away Sunday July 5, 2020. She was born September 3, 1944, in Richmond County, Georgia, to the late William Leroy Revels and Annie Mae Turner Revels. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Chinquapin Baptist Cemetery, 3412 Blevins Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055 by the Rev. Barron F. Carr. Catherine will be available for viewing Friday, July 10, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Ministry, c/o Leland Kerr, 1 Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Gentry family.