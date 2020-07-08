1/
Catherine Gentry
1944 - 2020
MOCKSVILLE — Catherine Revels Gentry, 75, passed away Sunday July 5, 2020. She was born September 3, 1944, in Richmond County, Georgia, to the late William Leroy Revels and Annie Mae Turner Revels. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Chinquapin Baptist Cemetery, 3412 Blevins Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055 by the Rev. Barron F. Carr. Catherine will be available for viewing Friday, July 10, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Ministry, c/o Leland Kerr, 1 Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Gentry family.



Published in The Tribune from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chinquapin Baptist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
1 entry
July 7, 2020
To the Revels Family, So sorry to hear of your loss. May God bless all of you during this time and comfort you in the days ahead. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Diane Flippin
