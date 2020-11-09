1/1
Catherine St. John
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NORTH WILKESBORO — Catherine A. St. John, age 76, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Swan Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Childress. Mrs. St. John was born April 29, 1944 in Wilkes County to Worth Prevette and Della Mae Perkins Prevette. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Gray St. John. She is survived by two sisters, Audrey Wood and husband Steve of Roaring Gap and Norma Sheets and husband Bobby of North Wilkesboro; a brother, Billy Prevette of Ronda; two sisters-in law, Nellie Prevette of Lenoir and Bronda Prevette of Hays. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation 204 Old Brick Yard Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Rd
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
(336) 838-3178
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved