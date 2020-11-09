NORTH WILKESBORO — Catherine A. St. John, age 76, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Swan Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Childress. Mrs. St. John was born April 29, 1944 in Wilkes County to Worth Prevette and Della Mae Perkins Prevette. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Gray St. John. She is survived by two sisters, Audrey Wood and husband Steve of Roaring Gap and Norma Sheets and husband Bobby of North Wilkesboro; a brother, Billy Prevette of Ronda; two sisters-in law, Nellie Prevette of Lenoir and Bronda Prevette of Hays. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation 204 Old Brick Yard Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com