Charles Avery Gilliam, age 88, of Ronda, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home. Mr. Gilliam was born February 12, 1931, to Don Spurgon Gilliam and Myrtle Clementine Harris Gilliam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Ann Green Gilliam; three brothers, D. Flake and wife Evelyn, Robert, and infant brother Rex; two sisters Norma Casstevens and husband Gray, and Kathleen Pardue and husband Glenn. Mr. Gilliam is survived by his daughters, Jan Gilliam, Ann Deal and husband Thomas; grandsons, Charles "Chas" Deal and wife Hannah, Christopher Deal; brother-in-law O.L. "Lonnie" Brown and wife Dottie; sister-in-law, Dot Gilliam; several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mr. Gilliam served in the US Army in England from 1951 – 1953 and was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church. Mr. Gilliam ran Ronda Hardware for 46 years. He helped establish the Ronda Fire Department and served as chief for 27 years. He played a supporting role in helping secure the building of the "new" Ronda bridge and bringing a branch of Yadkin Valley Bank to Ronda. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. Steve Fowler officiating. Burial with full Military Honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10346 Honor Guard will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday evening at Elkin Funeral Service. Pallbearers will be Charles "Chas" Deal, Christopher Deal, Todd Gilliam, Jeff Pardue, Lonnie Brown, Danny Mathis, Mike Johnson, and Mike Nichols. Honorary pallbearers will be John Drum and members of the Ronda Fire Department. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 2178 Bethel Road, Ronda, NC 27670 or Ronda Fire Department, PO Box 12164, Ronda, NC 29670. Since Charles was an avid story teller, the family grew up loving stories and would appreciate any memories that others may have of him or his wife Bobbie Ann; Ronda Hardware, the Ronda Fire Department; or life in Ronda. Memories may be sent to the Gilliam Family, PO Box 306, Ronda, NC 28670 or email [email protected]