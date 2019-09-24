|
Mr. Charles Nolan Thompson, age 70 of Elkin, passed away at his residence, Sunday, September 22, 2019. Charles was born in Surry County on October 10, 1948, to the late Benjamin Thompson and Pearl Cockerham Thompson. He is survived by his daughter, Jo Ann Norman and husband Todd, of Elkin; brothers, Johnny Thompson and wife Elaine of Robbins, NC, Doughton Thompson and wife Pat of State Road, Freddy Lee "Moose" Thompson of Elkin; sister, Doris Ann Wagoner and husband Harold of Hamptonville; grandchildren, Shea Triplett, Jack Triplett, Jeremiah Norman; also several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held, Thursday, 4 p.m. September 26, 2019, at Bessie's Chapel, by Rev. Roger Hensley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 3 p.m. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Thompson family.
Published in The Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019