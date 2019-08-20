|
|
Mr. Charlie Pack, age 85, of State Road, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born June 5, 1934, in Grayson County, VA, to Jasper and Elizabeth Chaney Pack. Mr. Pack was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church; former Auxiliary Officer with the Elkin Police Department and a fireman with the Elkin Fire Department. Charlie retired from Pike Electric with 43 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Wilkins; grandson, Dylan Miles; sisters, Effie Jackson, Yvonne Tilley; brothers, William Pack, Roscoe Pack, and Alfred Pack. Survivors include: his wife, Brenda Byrd Pack of the home; son, Ronald Pack of State Road; stepson, Drake Miles and wife Sheila of Roaring Gap; stepdaughter, Willena Smith and husband David of State Road; sisters, Bessie Wilson and Essie Johnson; and several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Byrd and Rev. Joe Wood officiating. A private burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 – 4 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019