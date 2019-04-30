ERWIN — Ms. Charlotte Ann Myers "Sissy" Day, 65, of Erwin, died Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh. Sissy was born June 17, 1953, in Wilkes County, daughter of the late Coy and Christine Mastin Myers. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Myers of Jonesville. Sissy was a 1971 graduate of Wilkes High School and a graduate of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh. She worked as a registered nurse in the emergency department at Good Hope Hospital, where she was later became the assistant director of nursing. She also helped in the startup of the Harnett County Advanced Life Support Program, where she was one of the first Mobile Intensive Care Nurses, working with the county rescue squads and had also been an instructor at CCCC for Certified Nursing Assistant Program. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joe Ammons, the Rev. Alton Childers and the Rev. Currie Parker officiating. She is survived by her loving daughter, Nicole Day Dunn and husband Ashley of Erwin; grandchildren, Bailey and Peyton Dunn; sisters, Angela Duplisea of Jonesville, Beverly Gurkin of Erwin, Denise Riddle and husband Max of Erwin, Lucrecia Jackson and husband James of Coats; son, Chris Gurkin of Clayton; grandsons, Carson and Riley Gurkin; son, Walt Gurkin and wife Meagan of Angier; grandson, Grayson Gurkin; former husband and longtime friend, Rickie Day; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Faith Covenant Family Church, P.O. Box 1388, Dunn, NC 28335. The family would like thank the staff of UNC Rex Healthcare of the Heart and Vascular Hospital CICU for their special care of Sissy during her stay in the hospital.