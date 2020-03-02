|
Mrs. Christa Lee Transou, age 93, of Roaring River, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, February 28, 2020. She passed away in her home where she had lived for 73 years with her husband, Turner. Mrs. Transou was born October 12, 1926, in Wilkes County to Walter and Viola Wiles Gentry. Mrs. Transou was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, great- grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She was an avid member of Pleasant Home Baptist Church where she expressed her devotion by being the pianist for many years. She was an employee of Chatham Manufacturing Company for 40 years. After retirement, she enjoyed reading, gardening, needlework, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, Olin Gentry, Vetra Martin, Ina Settle, Aldean Gentry, Reece Gentry, and two infant children. Survivors include: her husband, Turner Transou of the home; a son Rusty Transou and wife Mary of Matthews; a daughter, Dana Pardue and husband Wayne of State Road; grandchildren, Jack Transou, William Transou, Ashley Pardue Shoemaker, and Kristen Pardue; and three great-grandchildren, Haiden, Ava, and Salem. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Home Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Bauguess and Rev. Kenneth Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pleasant Home Baptist Church, 162 Byrd Road, Roaring River N.C. 28669 Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020