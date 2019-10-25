|
|
Mrs. Christine Walker Murphy, age 53, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home. Christine was born August 19, 1966, in Surry County to John Rodney and Carrie Hayes Walker. Mrs. Murphy attended Thanks to Calvary Baptist Church and retired from Chatham Manufacturing. Christine is survived by her husband, Dennis Murphy of the home; daughter, Emily Denise Murphy of Hays; parents, John and Carrie Walker of Clingman; brother, Mark Walker of Marietta, GA; sister, Susann Walker Arrington and husband Danny of Marietta, Ga; granddaughter, Evelyn Rowan Murphy; nephews Jack Arrington and Noah Arrington. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3982 Clingman Road, Ronda, NC 28670. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019