Christopher (Chris) Nicholas Arquitt, 27, of Traphill, was killed in a vehicle accident in the early morning hours of June 15, 2019. United States Army Specialist Arquitt served in Afghanistan as a member of the 187th Infantry Regiment of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, also known as the Rakkasans. He was awarded two Purple Hearts for his sacrifices and bravery. Chris attended Hardin Park Elementary School, North Wilkes High School and Watauga High School. In spite of sustaining multiple debilitating wounds as well as severe traumatic brain injury in combat, he earned his Associate of Science degree in engineering from Wilkes Community College, learned beekeeping, and mastered the art of blacksmithing. Chris is survived by his parents, James Arquitt of Traphill; Sarah Loveless and husband Robert of Boone; his beloved sister Katie Miller and husband Gray, nieces Cybil and Embry Miller, all of Boone; his longtime partner Allison Strickland and daughter Lilly of Wilkesboro; stepbrothers Shawn Loveless of Wimauma, Florida, Lance Loveless of Livingston Montana, and Ryan Loveless of Boone; and his constant companion, his dog Bear. Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m. at Faithbridge United Methodist Church, 194 Aho Road, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Soldiers Project, 4605 Lankershim Blvd. Suite 720 North Hollywood CA 91602 or http://www.thesoldiersproject.org. Memories and remembrances of Chris may be placed online at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Arquitt family.