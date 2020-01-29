Home

Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach
4505 Highway 17 Bypass South
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843-293-4505
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Murrells Inlet
3891 Highway 17 ByPass
Murrells Inlet, SC
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Forbush Friends Church
4460 Forbush Road
East Bend, NC
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Forbush Friends Church
4460 Forbush Road
East Bend, NC
Christy Inscore


1951 - 2020
Christy Inscore Obituary

Christy Lou Brown Inscore, age 68, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Intense Care Unit, Georgetown Memorial Hospital. Christy was born in Winston Salem, NC, and was a 1969 graduate of Forbush High School, East Bend, NC. She loved spending time at the beach and being with her family. Her love for life and helping others, including her animals, are cherished memories by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father R. Hugh Brown and mother Betty Webb Brown of East Bend, NC. Christy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Richard Inscore, her son Justin Inscore of East Bend, NC, and daughter Jayme Inscore Bauer, granddaughter Presley Bauer and grandson Wyatt Bauer of Newborn, Georgia. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. by Reverend Chris Spires at First Baptist Church of Murrells Inlet, 3891 Highway 17 ByPass, Murrells Inlet, SC. The family will receive friends after the service. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. by Reverend Ray Lamb and Reverend Jake Penley at Forbush Friends Church, 4460 Forbush Road, East Bend, NC. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Christy's memory to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037, or https://www.lupus.org/give/ways-to-give.

Published in The Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
