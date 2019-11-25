|
Mr. Claytus Everette Cothren, age 90, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Claytus was born July 30, 1929, in Wilkes County, NC, to James Odell and Epel Billings Cothren. Mr. Cothren was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War Conflict and a member of Benham Baptist Church for his entire adult life. Claytus served as choir director for 40 years, chairman of deacons, and served on various other committees throughout the years. He was always willing to serve his Lord, his church and his community. Mr. Cothren was a farmer, graduate of Clevenger Business College, class of 1958, and retired as an operations manager from Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Claytus was a wonderful dad and Godly father to his three daughters that loved and cherished him. All of his grandchildren loved and adored their Pa-Pa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Cothren, Fred Cothren; and sister, Ethelene Cothren Carter. Survivors include: his loving wife of 71 years, Joyce Byrd Cothren of the home; daughters, Cynthia Cothren of the home, Brenda Martin and husband Bruce of Fayetteville, Amanda Stowe and husband Tom of Charlotte; sister-in-law Elizabeth Cothren; grandchildren, Patrick Stowe, Nick Stowe, Joshua Martin, Sally Stowe, Ella Stowe; and several special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Benham Baptist Church with his sons-in-law, Dr. Bruce Martin and Mr. Tom Stowe officiating. Burial with full military honors by the North Carolina Honor Guard and VFW post 10346 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. The family requests memorials be made to Benham Baptist Church, 8697 Greenhorn Road, Elkin, NC 28621 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for the loving care they gave to our dad over the past year. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019