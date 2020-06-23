Clifford Ray McCrary, Jr., 80, of Elkin, NC, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at The Fountains at the Albemarle, Tarboro, NC. His parents were Clifford Ray McCrary, Sr., and Beatrice White McCrary, of Lexington, NC. He is survived by his wife, Mary V. McCrary, of Tarboro, NC; his son Clifford Ray (Mac) McCrary, III, and wife Sarah, and children Caleb and Beatrice of Charleston, SC; his daughter Elizabeth (EBea) Hobgood, and husband Lacy Hobgood, MD, and children Chad and Caroline of Winterville, NC; his sister, Tish McCrary-Harvey of Lexington, NC; nephew Tom Harvey, Jr., wife Cynthia, children Chris and Emily of Greenville, NC; and niece Hope Harvey of Linville, NC. Beloved son, brother, husband, father, and Gramps, Ray had a fantastic love of family and wicked sense of humor. He was a graduate of NC State University. He worked as a long-time Customer Engineer for IBM, mainly at Chatham Manufacturing Company in Elkin, NC. Ray was a member of Elkin First United Methodist Church, and an Exhausted Rooster of the Elkin Jaycees. He was devoted to his children and took great interest in their activities. This led to his devotion to Carolina Crown Drum and Bugle Corps. He delighted in cooking for his family and anyone who showed up at his house near meal time. Ray loved to fish the waters along the Crystal Coast. He was an avid ham radio operator, and used his radio skills to help set up communication relays during natural disasters. He also hosted a morning call-in radio program on WIFM in Elkin, NC. He used his vibrant imagination to write "At a Glance" articles in the Elkin Tribune, including "The Plight of the Golfes." A published author, he had a special interest in treasure hunting and published an article in "True Treasure Magazine." Due to current COVID restrictions, no in-person services will be held. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to Carolina Crown Drum and Bugle Corps, 227A Main Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715, or Elkin First United Methodist Church, 340 Hawthorne Rd., Elkin, NC 28621.