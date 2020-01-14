Home

Miller Funeral Service, Inc. - North Wilkesboro
180 Sparta Road
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
336-838-3104
Clinton Wayne Buzzard, age 48, of Thurmond, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home. He was born March 27, 1971, in Anaheim, California, to Walter Eugene and Judy Hurst Buzzard. Clinton was preceded in death by a sister, Eugenia Marshall. Surviving are his son, Dalton Buzzard of Medford, Oregon; his parents, Walter Eugene and Judy Hurst Buzzard of Thurmond; brother, Michael Buzzard of Tampa, Florida; four nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the home of his parents in Thurmond, North Carolina. We hope you get to do all the things you never had the chance to do. You're free now, so fly high, FREEBIRD! Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com

Published in The Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
