JONESVILLE — Mr. Clyde Darrell King, 80, of South Swaim Street, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. He was born September 23, 1939, in Yadkin County to the late Isom Thomas and Vertie Virginia Groce King. Mr. King was retired as a Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Navy with over 30 years of service. After retirement, he continued to work for over 20 years in various shipyards in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, and was also a member of Swaims Baptist Church in Hamptonville, NC. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Eiko S. King; a son, Michael King; and a brother, Frankie King. Surviving are his children, Kenneth King, and wife, Jennifer; Lawrence King, Lou-Jean King-Stout; a daughter-in-law, Julie Jackson King; former daughter-n-law, Margaret Magee; five grandchildren, Jennifer Houpos, and husband, Andrew, Scott Stout, William Stout, Cheyenne King, Joshua King; a sister, Catherine Jones, and husband, Jerry Tozlosky of Winston-Salem; two brothers, Thomas King of Jonesville, Charles King of Hamptonville; and a sister-in-law, Annie Mae King of Yadkinville. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 North Lee Ave. Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the King Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020