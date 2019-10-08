Home

Clyde Russell Sizemore, 68, of Hamptonville, passed away Sunday October 6, 2019, at SECUMountain Valley Hospice Home in Yadkinville. Clyde was born on November 17, 1950, in Surry County to the late Samuel Lewis and Verlie Tucker Sizemore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy and Smuel Jr. Those remaining to treasure his memory incluse his son Russell Sizemore (Cindy) of State Road; three daughters, Beverly Sizemore of Hamptonville, Amanda Cloud (Tyree) of Elkin, and Kimberly Sizemore of Hamptonville; two brothers, Jackie Sizemore (Kathy) of Hays, Stevie Sizemore (Betty) of Jonesville; three sisters, "Nubby" Bass of Jonesville, Alice Hays (David) of Elkin, and Rebecca Ann. Clyde had five grandchildren, Faith (Noah), Destiny, Alex, Avian and Isaiah (Tay).

Published in The Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
