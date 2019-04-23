YADKINVILLE — Daniel Miles Wagoner Jr., 53, of Yadkinville, passed away on April 22, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. He was born Dec. 1, 1965, in Surry County. He attended Traphill Elementary and North Wilkes High School. In 1999, he married Angela Darlene Williams. In life, he was self-employed as a landscaper and attended River City Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Miles Wagoner Sr. Daniel is survived by his wife, Angela D. Wagoner of Yadkinville; his stepmother, Nancy Caroleen Wagoner of Traphill; daughters, Amber Danielle Wagoner and Megan Michelle Wagoner of Yadkinville; brother, Phillip Keith Wagoner (Alicia) of Ronda; his sister, Annette Hall (Ryan) of Traphill; as well as several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Mackie-Sinclair Funeral Home of Yadkinville on Thursday, April 25, at 6 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Bell of River City Church officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Mackie-Sinclair- Hawkins Funeral Home of Yadkinville.